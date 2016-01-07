BERLIN Jan 7 German automaker Volkswagen AG
assumes it will have to buy back about 115,000 cars
in the United States as a result of the emissions scandal, a
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Without citing its sources, Germany's daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung said the company expected it would have to either refund
the purchase price of a fifth of the diesel vehicles affected or
offer a new car at a significant discount.
Volkswagen expects that the rest of the vehicles will need
major refits, incurring significant costs for parts and a long
stay at the garage as parts of the exhaust must be reconstructed
and approved, the newspaper reported.
Volkswagen could not be immediately reached for comment.
On Tuesday, VW brand chief Herbert Diess said he was
confident the German automaker would reach agreement with U.S
regulators to bring nearly 500,000 diesel vehicles into
compliance with U.S. emissions laws.
In an interview with Reuters, Diess said fixing older VW
cars equipped with 2.0-litre diesel engines would be more
difficult than bringing more recent models into compliance.
Some U.S. regulators and lawmakers have said VW may have to
buy back older models. Diess did not say whether VW was
discussing that, but said he was optimistic an agreement with
U.S. regulators would be reached soon.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday
that "recall discussions with the company have not produced an
acceptable way forward. EPA continues to insist that VW develops
effective, appropriate remedies as expeditiously as possible."
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday sued Volkswagen for up
to $48 billion for allegedly violating U.S. environmental laws.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung also reported that about 50
employees - including several division heads - had come forward
as part of an internal amnesty programme to help the company
clear up the scandal.
Volkswagen has admitted it installed software in certain
diesel models sold in the United States, that allowed the cars
to pass government emissions tests, but then emit nearly 40
times the allowed levels of pollutants on the road.
Diess said Volkswagen expected the company would be able to
repair by the end of 2016 about 8.5 million diesel cars sold in
Europe that did not comply with emissions standards.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alison Williams)