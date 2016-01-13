(Adds details of further talks)
By Jan Schwartz, Georgina Prodhan and David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. environmental officials
said on Wednesday talks will continue with Volkswagen aimed at
reaching an agreement on a fix for nearly 600,000 diesel
vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally allowable limits.
Nearly four months after the emissions scandal broke, there
is no timetable for winning approval of a fix - or for starting
to repair vehicles or lifting the government's ban on the sale
of 2016 VW diesel models.
VW Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller met with
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy for
an hour at the agency's headquarters Wednesday. It was the
highest level meeting between U.S. and VW officials since the
scandal became public in September.
"We will continue to work toward a solution," an EPA
spokeswoman said.
The company has faced growing criticism on the handling of
the crisis and some U.S. government officials were angered -
including Connecticut's Attorney General - by a radio interview
in which Mueller suggested that VW officials did not lie to hide
the emissions software.
Mueller said earlier this week that he planned to propose a
fix at the meeting, which the German automaker had requested.
Neither VW nor the EPA would answer questions about whether the
proposal was made or how it may have been received.
The meeting, which also included Herbert Diess, head of the
company's VW brand, came one day after California rejected VW's
plan submitted in December as "inadequate" and not fast enough -
and EPA agreed.
Mueller left the agency headquarters at around 11 a.m. EST
(1600 GMT) without making any comments.
"We appreciate the time that Administrator McCarthy took to
meet with us," the company said in a statement. "Volkswagen will
continue to fully cooperate."
In Detroit, Chris Grundler, who heads the EPA's Office of
Transportation and Air Quality, said at an Automotive News forum
that the agency wanted a fix as soon as possible - and said the
agency does not have a satisfactory plan yet from VW.
"We are in a hurry," he said but offered no timetable for
approving one, or details on why VW's initial proposal fell
short.
He said regulators will continue to "insist on an
expeditious fix that will not only bring these vehicles into
compliance but also do so in a way that doesn't create any
adverse impacts for owners," Grundler said. "We're not there
yet."
On his first U.S. visit since the emissions scandal erupted
in September, Mueller has been meeting with government officials
in Washington since late Monday.
Mueller said on Sunday that he believed a new catalytic
converter system could be fitted to most affected U.S. vehicles
in a solution he believed might satisfy regulators.
However, he also appeared to play down the seriousness of
the cheating by Europe's biggest carmaker during an interview
aired by National Public Radio.
Mueller blamed the scandal on a misunderstanding and called
it a technical, not an ethical, problem.
The remarks, coupled with the time it has taken Mueller to
visit the United States since becoming CEO in September, drew
criticism in the United States and raised fresh questions over
Volkswagen's handling of the crisis.
A union source close to the German company's supervisory
board said on Wednesday he was "astonished" by Mueller's
remarks.
"Those comments are anything but helpful and should have
never been made," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity
because of the delicacy of the subject.
Volkswagen in Wolfsburg later issued a statement
acknowledging the "irritation" caused by Mueller's choice of
words in English, which is not his native language.
"It is important for him to make clear: Volkswagen's apology
for the breach of trust with the American people is meant
sincerely and honestly," the company said.
U.S. environmental regulators are unimpressed with VW's
efforts so far to make amends for the emission of as much as 40
times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide by its 2.0 litre diesel
cars over seven years.
"VW's submissions are incomplete, substantially deficient,
and fall far short of meeting the legal requirements to return
these vehicles to the claimed certified configuration," the
California Air Resources Board wrote in a letter to VW on the
eve of the talks with the EPA on Tuesday.
The letter referred to a proposal made in December, which
the EPA also rejected.
Barclays analysts said obtaining the good will of U.S.
authorities could be crucial in reducing civil or criminal
penalties the carmaker is likely to face.
Shares of VW, down about a fifth since it admitted cheating
the tests, earlier rose by as much as 3.4 percent on hopes of a
deal but closed down 0.4 percent at 120.50 euros.
The California regulators said they would continue to work
with the carmaker and the EPA to find a solution but emphasized
the danger to public health that VW continued to pose.
