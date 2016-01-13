* VW CEO to meet U.S. regulators with new proposal on Wednesday

By Jan Schwartz and Georgina Prodhan

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, Jan 13 Volkswagen said on Wednesday it "sincerely and honestly" apologised for breaking the trust of the American public, as its chief executive tried to agree a fix with U.S. authorities for hundreds of thousands of cars rigged to cheat emissions tests.

CEO Matthias Mueller, on his first U.S. visit since the emissions-cheating scandal erupted in September, is meeting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to begin drawing a line under the crisis.

Mueller said on Sunday he believed a new catalytic converter system could be fitted to most affected U.S. vehicles in a solution he believed might satisfy regulators.

However, the meeting with the EPA risked being overshadowed by an interview in which Mueller appeared to play down the seriousness of the cheating by Europe's biggest carmaker.

In comments aired by National Public Radio (NPR), Mueller blamed the scandal on a misunderstanding and called it a technical, not an ethical, problem.

The remarks, coupled with the time it has taken Mueller to visit the United States since being made CEO in September, drew criticism in the United States and raised fresh questions over Volkswagen's handling of the crisis.

A union source close to the German company's supervisory board said on Wednesday he was "astonished" by Mueller's remarks.

"This is a key week for Volkswagen as it struggles to regain ground in the United States. Those comments are anything but helpful and should have never been made," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the delicacy of the subject.

Volkswagen (VW) headquarters in Wolfsburg later issued a statement acknowledging the "irritation" Mueller's choice of words in English - not his native language - had caused.

"It is important for him to make clear: Volkswagen's apology for the breach of trust with the American people is meant sincerely and honestly," it said.

U.S. environmental regulators are unimpressed with VW's efforts so far to make amends for the emission of as much as 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide by its 2.0 litre diesel cars over seven years.

"VW's submissions are incomplete, substantially deficient, and fall far short of meeting the legal requirements to return these vehicles to the claimed certified configuration," the California Air Resources Board (CARB) wrote in a letter to VW on the eve of the talks with the EPA on Tuesday.

The letter referred to a proposal made in December, which was also rejected by the EPA.

Barclays analysts said obtaining the goodwill of U.S. authorities could be crucial in reducing civil or criminal penalties the German carmaker is likely to face.

Shares in VW, down about a fifth since it admitted cheating the tests, earlier rose by as much as 3.4 percent on hopes of a deal but later turned negative, trading down 0.5 percent at 120.30 euros by 1605 GMT, broadly in line with the German market.

CARB said it would continue to work with the carmaker and the EPA to find a solution, but emphasised the danger to public health that VW continued to pose.

Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the Center of Automotive Research at Germany's University of Duisburg-Essen, said VW and Mueller had suffered an overall "strategic failure" in the United States.

He said: "I believe they considerably underestimated the readiness in America to resolve the issue seriously and effectively. It looks like they were playing for time. The Americans don't like that." (Additional reporting by Anika Ross and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)