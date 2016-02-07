FRANKFURT Feb 7 Volkswagen will
offer generous compensation packages for the roughly 600,000
U.S. owners of diesel vehicles that emit an illegal amount of
emissions, the head of its claims fund told a German paper.
The German car maker has still not decided whether vehicle
owners will be offered cash, car buy-backs, repairs or
replacement cars, Kenneth Feinberg told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
Volkswagen in December asked Feinberg -- who earlier headed
the compensation funds for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the BP
Deepwater Horizon oil spill and General Motors'
ignition switch crashes -- to create and administer the
programme.
On Friday Volkswagen postponed the publication of financial
results for 2015 and delayed its annual shareholders' meeting as
it struggles to put an exact price on its diesel emissions
scandal.
More than four months after the scandal broke in the United
States, Europe's leading carmaker has still not won approval to
fix any of the vehicles. Last week it named a new head of its
U.S. legal department to help resolve the case.
Feinberg's original plan of setting up the claims fund
within 60 to 90 days is facing possible delays, he told the
paper.
"My hands are tied as long as VW and the authorities have
not overcome their differences," Feinberg said.
However, an overwhelming majority will likely accept the
eventual compensation offer, Feinberg told the paper.
"Look at my prior cases: 97 percent of the victims of
September 11 accepted my offer. At GM and BP it was more than 90
percent, too. That has to be my target for VW," Feinberg said,
adding that the car maker had granted him full authority to
decide on the compensation.
"It is a purely business transaction, less emotional. I see
that from emails I get from vehicle owners, who say things like:
'Mr. Feinberg, I know I haven't lost a relative, I just want to
be treated fairly.' They are all quite reasonable," he said.
Feinberg added that he has not yet decided on whether to
consider claims that the emissions damaged the health of
claimants.
"I am inclined to not accept that and tell such people they
should sue Volkswagen if they want to," he said.
Uncertainty about the financial impact of VW's biggest-ever
corporate scandal on its accounts has increased since the start
of the year, sending its shares 26 percent lower.
However, Norway's $850 billion sovereign wealth fund, the
world's largest, told the paper that it will remain invested in
Volkswagen.
"VW is an important company for Germany, Europe and the
world. That's why we will keep our stake as long as the fund and
the company exist," the fund's CEO Yngve Slyngstad said.
U.S. regulators last month rejected VW's original plan to
fix 2.0 litre diesel cars equipped with software capable of
violating emissions rules, raising concerns that VW may have to
carry out a larger number of costly vehicle buy-backs in the
world's second-biggest auto market.
In Europe, VW is facing demands from the European Commission
and lawmakers to consider compensating VW drivers in a way
comparable with a scheme in the U.S. where the carmaker has
promised goodwill packages worth $1,000 each to tens of
thousands of owners of VW vehicles.
The Wolfsburg-based group already set aside 6.7 billion
euros ($7.5 billion) in the third quarter of 2015 to cover
repair costs for vehicles worldwide. Pieper said those
provisions could need to be topped up again by another 2-3
billion euros.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Stephen Powell)