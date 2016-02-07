* Head of claims fund aims for over 90 percent acceptance
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Volkswagen will
offer generous compensation packages to the roughly 600,000 U.S.
owners of diesel vehicles whose emissions are over the legal
limit, the head of its claims fund told a German paper.
The German car maker has still not decided whether vehicle
owners will be offered cash, car buy-backs, repairs or
replacement cars, Kenneth Feinberg told the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Feinberg previously headed the compensation funds for the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, BP's Deepwater Horizon oil spill
and General Motors' ignition switch crashes.
On Friday, Volkswagen postponed the publication of its 2015
results and delayed its annual shareholders' meeting as it
struggles to put an exact price on its emissions scandal.
More than four months after the scandal broke in the United
States, Europe's leading car maker has still not won approval
for a fix for any of the vehicles. Last week it named a new head
of its U.S. legal department to help resolve the
case.
Feinberg told the paper he was unlikely to meet his goal of
setting up the claims fund within 60 to 90 days, saying: "My
hands are tied as long as VW and the authorities have not
overcome their differences."
He said he expected an overwhelming majority to accept the
eventual offer, and that VW had given him full authority to set
the level.
"Look at my prior cases: 97 percent of the victims of Sept.
11 accepted my offer. At GM and BP it was more than 90 percent,
too. That has to be my target for VW," Feinberg said.
"It is a purely business transaction, less emotional. I see
that from emails I get from vehicle owners, who say things like:
'Mr. Feinberg, I know I haven't lost a relative, I just want to
be treated fairly.' They are all quite reasonable."
SHARES FALL SHARPLY
Feinberg said he had not yet decided whether to consider
claims that the emissions damaged the health of claimants.
"I am inclined to not accept that and tell such people they
should sue Volkswagen if they want to," he said.
Uncertainty about the financial impact of the scandal on
VW's accounts has increased since the start of the year, sending
its shares 26 percent lower.
However, Norway's $850 billion sovereign wealth fund, the
world's largest, told the paper it would remain invested in
Volkswagen, in which it holds 1.2 percent.
"VW is an important company for Germany, Europe and the
world. That's why we will keep our stake as long as the fund and
the company exist," the fund's CEO Yngve Slyngstad said.
But he added that since 2008 the fund has criticised the
ownership structure at Volkswagen, where the Porsche and Piech
families hold 31.5 percent of the capital but control 50.7
percent of voting rights.
U.S. regulators last month rejected VW's original plan to
fix 2.0 litre diesel cars equipped with software designed to
conceal the cars' true emissions, raising concerns that VW may
have to carry out a larger number of costly buy-backs.
VW has already promised goodwill packages worth $1,000 to
tens of thousands of VW owners in the United States, and the
European Commission and European lawmakers have urged it to
consider making a similar offer to owners in Europe.
The group set aside 6.7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the
third quarter of 2015 to cover repair costs for vehicles
worldwide. Pieper said this might need to be topped up by
another 2-3 billion euros.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kevin Liffey)