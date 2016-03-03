FRANKFURT, March 3 Volkswagen shares
fell almost 2 percent in early trading on Thursday after the
carmaker said its former chief executive did not pay particular
attention when he was alerted to problems with U.S. diesel
emissions tests in 2014.
Europe's biggest carmaker released its most detailed account
yet late on Wednesday of the events leading up to the revelation
last September that it had cheated U.S. tests, which at the time
unleashed a scandal that caused the CEO's resignation and wiped
billions off its market value.
Volkswagen issued the statement to reject shareholder
accusations that it did not inform them of the looming problems
in time, causing them massive losses.
Shares in Volkswagen were down 1.9 percent at 113.55 euros
by 0824 GMT, at the bottom of a flat German blue-chip index
.
"VW's firm rejection of emissions risk disclosure violations
and detailed account of the sequence of events reduce -- but do
not remove -- the risk of shareholder suit liabilities," Exane
BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson wrote in a note.
He kept his "outperform" rating on the stock and raised his
target price by 2 euros to 138 euros, saying Exane was trimming
its legal liability estimate by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)
to 10.7 billion euros as a result.
($1 = 0.9208 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)