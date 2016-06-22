* First shareholder meeting since emissions scandal erupted
* Minority investors vent anger, but key owners rally round
* CEO stresses readiness to change to assuage critics
By Andreas Cremer
HANOVER, Germany, June 23 Volkswagen's
top shareholders closed ranks behind management on
Wednesday, defying a torrent of criticism from smaller investors
about the German carmaker's emissions test cheating and its
response to the scandal.
Europe's largest automaker held its first annual shareholder
meeting since admitting in September to rigging U.S. diesel
emissions tests in a scandal that risks costing it tens of
billions of dollars.
The crisis has led to calls from some investors for greater
openness at a business that is almost 90 percent controlled by
its founding Porsche-Piech families, its home region of Lower
Saxony and the Gulf state of Qatar.
But there was little sign on Wednesday of a change in
corporate governance, with key shareholders easily defeating two
motions aimed at replacing Hans Dieter Poetsch - Volkswagen's
chairman and also head of the Porsche-Piech family's holding
company - as chair of the meeting.
Poetsch, who is also VW's former finance chief, repeated an
apology to investors.
"We sincerely regret that the diesel issue is casting a
shadow on this great company," he told the meeting of about
3,000 shareholders in Hanover.
But some investors were not mollified.
"We are looking at a shambles," said Ulrich Hocker of
Germany's DSW association of private investors, citing
"collective failure" by top executives for the scandal.
"The stock has plunged 50 percent, market share keeps
shrinking and diesel engines which long have been portrayed as
the saviour are just a big bluff," Hocker said.
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller sought to assuage investors
by stressing VW's readiness to change, noting the efficiency
drive it has announced to fund an increase in spending on
electric vehicles and services such as ride-hailing and
car-sharing.
Alexander Scholl of investment firm Deka was not convinced.
"It sounds appealing to aim to become the leader on electric
mobility, but the actual plans behind this are shallow," he said
at the meeting, which finished late on Wednesday.
ACRIMONIOUS DEBATE
Prosecutors in Braunschweig near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters
are investigating former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn and VW brand
chief Herbert Diess over whether they effectively manipulated
markets by delaying the release of information about the
emissions test cheating.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
that German financial watchdog Bafin had asked prosecutors to
investigate VW's entire management board at the time the crisis
erupted, arguing it was collectively responsible.
That would include both Poetsch and Mueller, who sat on the
management board at that time as finance director and head of
sports car brand Porsche, respectively.
Some critics have argued that VW's current corporate
governance would make it difficult for the company's supervisory
board to seek any damages from its former management board,
because it would mean Poetsch deciding to sue himself.
However, VW told investors on Wednesday it was confident it
had not violated market disclosure rules.
"VW remains convinced that it met capital markets
obligations," management board member Christine
Hohmann-Dennhardt told the shareholder meeting.
Minority investors have strongly criticised a recommendation
by VW's boards to ratify the actions of executives in 2015 at
the meeting - at a time when investigations into the emissions
test cheating are ongoing. Such a vote is common at German
firms, amounting to a show of confidence.
After an 11-hour debate, VW shareholders late on Wednesday
endorsed the proposal by VW's two boards to ratify the actions
of all top executives and supervisory board members in 2015,
Poetsch said.
Poetsch, Mueller, Winterkorn and Diess were each cleared by
more than 97 percent of voting shareholders, the chairman said.
Lower Saxony, VW's No. 2 stakeholder, abstained from the
vote on ratifying the actions by Winterkorn and Diess as both
are subjects of the probe by Braunschweig prosecutors, who are
also investigating 17 lower-level VW managers over the scandal.
"The state of Lower Saxony wants to avoid giving the
slightest impression amid current (legal) proceedings that it is
positioning itself on the question of ongoing judicial
inquiries," a spokeswoman for the state government said.
Shareholders also ratified a proposal by both boards to
slash the 2015 dividend to 0.11 euro ($0.1243) per ordinary
share and 0.17 euro per preferred share, from 4.80 euros and
4.86 euros, respectively, for 2014.
"At VW, much more will be at stake in coming years than
clearing up the diesel issue," said Hans-Christoph Hirt from
shareholder advisory firm Hermes EOS.
"What's needed besides a new strategy will be a fundamental
change in corporate governance including more independent
members of the supervisory board," he said.
VW's preference shares showed little reaction to the
acrimonious debate and were down 0.4 percent at 123.1 euros.
($1 = 0.8848 euro)
