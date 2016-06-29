BRUSSELS/BERLIN, June 29 Europe's Industry
Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska has called on Volkswagen
to also compensate European drivers after the
company agreed to pay out up to $15.3 billion in the United
States to settle claims over the diesel emissions scandal.
Under Volkswagen's (VW) proposed settlement of U.S. civil
claims published on Tuesday, the German group has pledged to
compensate 475,000 owners of VW diesel-powered cars there,
giving them the option to sell their vehicles back to VW or have
them fixed.
Most U.S. owners will get $5,100 to $10,000, based on the
pre-scandal value of their vehicles, but spending on buybacks
could be much less if owners opt for repairs instead.
Bienkowska on Wednesday reiterated her call for
non-discrimination, saying it would be unfair for VW diesel car
owners in Europe to be treated differently just because of a
different legal system.
"European consumers have been cheated in the same way as US
customers, so it is only fair to offer comparable compensation
without hiding behind legal arguments," Bienkowska said in an
emailed statement.
"I remain convinced that the best way to restore consumer
trust is to treat them fairly, without the need for class action
threats," she said.
Bienkowska is echoing calls by consumer groups and lawyers
whose chances of winnng compensation from VW in Europe are
diminished by the lack of mechanisms available to marshal
complaints such as U.S.-style class-action lawsuits, as well as
the fact that the rules on diesel emission-control devices are
less stringent.
"VW is also obliged to pay damages to its German and
European customers," Christopher Rother, Berlin-based lawyer of
U.S. law firm Hausfeld told Wednesday's edition of business
daily Handelsblatt.
"In this respect the legal situation is unambiguous," Rother
said.
VW has rejected such calls, saying car owners in Europe will
not suffer a loss of value in their cars as VW is implementing
steps approved by regulators to remove the illicit software from
the vehicles in a campaign that so far has involved about 3.7
million of 8.5 million affected vehicles in the region.
"The situation in the U.S. is not comparable to Germany and
Europe," a VW spokesman said.
