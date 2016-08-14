BERLIN Aug 14 Volkswagen has received regulatory approval for technical fixes on an additional 460,000 diesel cars, the German carmaker said on Sunday.

Approval granted by Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA affects models with smaller 1.2-litre diesel engines such as Volkswagen's Polo subcompact and Spanish division Seat's Ibiza model, VW said.

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said at the company's June 22 annual shareholder meeting that technical solutions on more than 3.7 million cars had been cleared by the KBA.

An emissions scandal affects 11 million VW vehicles globally including about 8.5 million VW group cars in Europe.

