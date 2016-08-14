BERLIN Aug 14 Volkswagen has
received regulatory approval for technical fixes on an
additional 460,000 diesel cars, the German carmaker said on
Sunday.
Approval granted by Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA
affects models with smaller 1.2-litre diesel engines such as
Volkswagen's Polo subcompact and Spanish division Seat's Ibiza
model, VW said.
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said at the company's June
22 annual shareholder meeting that technical solutions on more
than 3.7 million cars had been cleared by the KBA.
An emissions scandal affects 11 million VW vehicles globally
including about 8.5 million VW group cars in Europe.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)