BERLIN Oct 28 The European Commission fears that steps taken by Volkswagen to refit polluting diesel cars may damage the vehicles' engines, Spiegel reported, citing unnamed staff at the European Union's executive branch.

Software updates carried out by Volkswagen (VW) could inflict greater stress on engine components, Spiegel cited a member of staff at the Brussels-based commission as saying.

Commission officials are basing their concerns on feedback from experts at the "Vela" emissions laboratory in northern Italy, the weekly magazine reported, without providing more detail.

Spokespeople for Wolfsburg-based VW and the commission couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority has so far cleared more than 5 million diesel cars affected by VW's emissions-test cheating scandal for repair. Approval by the KBA is valid for countries throughout Europe where 8.5 million cars are implicated.

VW group models with 1.2-litre and 2.0-litre engines only require a software update on pollution control systems, whereas about 3 million 1.6-litre engines, besides the software update, also require a mesh to be installed near the air filter.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)