BERLIN Oct 28 The European Commission fears
that steps taken by Volkswagen to refit polluting
diesel cars may damage the vehicles' engines, Spiegel reported,
citing unnamed staff at the European Union's executive branch.
Software updates carried out by Volkswagen (VW) could
inflict greater stress on engine components, Spiegel cited a
member of staff at the Brussels-based commission as saying.
Commission officials are basing their concerns on feedback
from experts at the "Vela" emissions laboratory in northern
Italy, the weekly magazine reported, without providing more
detail.
Spokespeople for Wolfsburg-based VW and the commission
couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority has so far cleared
more than 5 million diesel cars affected by VW's emissions-test
cheating scandal for repair. Approval by the KBA is valid for
countries throughout Europe where 8.5 million cars are
implicated.
VW group models with 1.2-litre and 2.0-litre engines only
require a software update on pollution control systems, whereas
about 3 million 1.6-litre engines, besides the software update,
also require a mesh to be installed near the air filter.
