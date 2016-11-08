(Corrects third paragraph to read "town" instead of "state")
HAMBURG/WASHINGTON Nov 7 German prosecutors
confirmed on Monday they are investigating Volkswagen AG's
supervisory board chairman over suspected market
manipulation, in another blow to efforts to contain fallout from
the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.
New questions also arose over findings by U.S. regulators
about the extent of emissions test cheating by the automaker's
Audi luxury brand.
The confirmation by prosecutors in the German town of
Braunschweig came a day after the company said a probe announced
in June, targeting VW brand Chief Executive Herbert Diess and
former group Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn, had been
widened to include Hans Dieter Poetsch, its former finance chief
and now head of the supervisory board.
The Braunschweig investigation focuses on whether Volkswagen
in 2015 manipulated markets by delaying the release of
information about the financial impact of its emissions
test-cheating scandal.
Separately, Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA said it
had been commissioned by the Transport Ministry to seek more
information about reports of new software cheats at Audi, a
Transport Ministry spokesman told a regular government news
conference on Monday, without elaborating.
It was not immediately clear whether this would entail a new
round of tests by the KBA of Audi models in question, a source
at the ministry said, noting that several types of Audi's V6
engine had the affected automatic transmission.
German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday that
regulators in California had discovered that vehicles sold by
Audi had software that improperly reduced emissions of carbon
dioxide when the vehicles were undergoing government tests.
Previously, U.S. regulators had said certain Audi diesels had
software designed to reduce smog-causing emissions generated by
diesel engines.
The California Air Resources Board said late Monday it would
not comment on whether it had discovered any new Audi emissions
issues. Board spokesman Stanley Young said in a statement that
if any illegal "defeat devices are discovered, CARB will
aggressively pursue the investigation and require the
manufacturer to correct the violations at its own expense."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declined to
comment.
The Bild report suggested carbon dioxide emissions cheating
systems were discovered this summer. In a July 13 letter, CARB
told Audi it had "failed to disclose and provide a full
description of all defeat devices."
The discovery's potential impact on Volkswagen's efforts to
resolve the matter was unclear.
Just last week, a federal judge in the United States said
Volkswagen was making substantial progress in talks with the
U.S. Justice Department and other regulators over how to fix
about 80,000 Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles equipped with
3.0-liter diesel engines. The judge set a Nov. 30 hearing for
the parties to report on those talks.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer approved a
$14.7 billion settlement under which Volkswagen has agreed to
buy back or repair 475,000 vehicles equipped with four-cylinder
diesel engines.
Volkswagen has agreed to spend up to $16.5 billion to settle
litigation related to cheating on diesel emissions tests.
The U.S. Department of Justice is continuing an
investigation of possible criminal charges in the matter.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing
by Christoph Steitz, Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)