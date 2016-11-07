Nov 7 Illinois filed a lawsuit against
Volkswagen for tampering with vehicle emissions
controls in its Volkswagen and Audi diesel engine cars, becoming
the 19th U.S. state to take legal action against the German
automaker.
The complaint, filed in the Cook County Circuit Court by
Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Monday, was against the
company's American unit and sought civil penalties for
violations of state environmental laws.
The German carmaker admitted last year to cheating U.S.
vehicles emissions tests using sophisticated software.
About 29,800 cars sold in Illinois were affected, Madigan
said.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the company would
review the complaint.
Ginivan also said Volkswagen agreed to buy back or modify
affected 2-litre TDI vehicles, establish a $2.7 billion
environmental remediation trust, which will benefit all states
including Illinois, and invest $2 billion for infrastructure and
awareness to increase the use of zero emission vehicles across
the United States.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)