NEW DELHI Dec 1 Volkswagen AG's
Indian unit has agreed to recall 323,000 diesel cars, starting
this month, for violating the country's anti-pollution norms, a
senior government official said on Tuesday.
In November, India found cars made by Volkswagen's local
business had violated nitrogen oxide emissions norms. The
government found significantly higher variation in some of
Volkswagen's and sister brand Audi's diesel cars.
Ambuj Sharma, additional secretary in the ministry of heavy
industries, said on Tuesday that the vehicles to be recalled by
Volkswagen would include Audi and Skoda cars.
A Volkswagen Group India spokesman declined immediate
comment but said the company will issue a statement shortly.
