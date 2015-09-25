* VW used software to skirt U.S. emissions tests
* India checking if same cars broke domestic rules
* Indian emissions laws less stringent than US
(Adds comments from government officials, changes media search
terms)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 25 India's government has
ordered an investigation into Volkswagen AG cars
after the German automaker said it had used software in its
diesel models to circumvent emissions tests in the United
States.
U.S. regulators last Friday said the world's top automaker
by sales had installed "defeat device" software in models such
as the Jetta, Beetle and Golf to lower emissions during testing.
In normal conditions, the emissions exceeded permitted limits.
India's government has instructed state-run testing agency
Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to evaluate
whether Volkswagen cars sold domestically similarly violated any
pollution laws, which are less stringent than the U.S.
"We have written to the ARAI to find out whether Volkswagen
is selling the same models in India that have been found
violating U.S. rules," Ambuj Sharma, additional secretary at the
Ministry of Heavy Industry, told Reuters.
"ARAI has been asked to submit its report within a week."
The government has not yet sought clarification from the
automaker and will wait for the report before taking any further
action, the official said.
"We want to know if what happened in the U.S. could happen
in India or not," said another senior official at the ministry.
Volkswagen could not be reached for comment on Friday, a
national holiday in India.
Under Indian regulation, Euro IV auto pollution standards
apply for vehicles sold in 50 cities, while Euro III standards
apply in rest of the country.
Volkswagen made about 107,000 vehicles in India in the year
through March of which it exported nearly two-thirds. It plans
to raise capacity in the country to 200,000 vehicles by 2018.
If VW is found to have violated Indian standards, it may
have to recall vehicles, pay a penalty or even face criminal
proceedings, Sharma said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Additional reporting by Suvashree
Dey Choudhury and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Christopher Cushing)