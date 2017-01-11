(repeats to attach to headline)
FRANKFURT Jan 11 The United States Department
of Justice on Wednesday said six high-ranking Volkswagen
employees had been indicted in connection with a
conspiracy to cheat emissions tests.
The indictments were announced as the DoJ gave details of a
broader settlement between the carmaker and U.S. authorities.
The individuals are former VW brand head of development
Hainz-Jakob Neusser; former VW head of engine development Jens
Hadler; Richard Dorenkamp, who led a team of engineers that
developed the first diesel engine designed to meet new U.S.
emissions standards; former VW quality manager Bernd Gottweis;
former environment and engineering office manager Oliver
Schmidt; and quality manager Juergen Peter.
"Faceless multinational corporations don't commit crimes;
flesh and blood people commit crimes," U.S. Deputy Attorney
General Sally Q Yates told a news conference in Washington.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)