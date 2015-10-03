(Repeats OCT 2 story. No change to text)
* Small diesel cars vulnerable to extra regulatory costs
* Renault, Peugeot, Fiat more exposed than Volkswagen
* VW also spends much more on R&D than those three combined
By Gilles Guillaume, Barbara Lewis and Laurence Frost
PARIS/BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Volkswagen's
cheating on emissions tests has soured the European car
industry's heavy bet on diesel, with Renault, Peugeot and Fiat
Chrysler potentially facing bigger long-term setbacks than the
company that sparked the crisis.
In the face of that perceived injustice, tensions are
mounting behind the united facade that European manufacturers
present to regulators, some of their representatives say.
VW's use of a banned "defeat device" has drawn scrutiny of
more widely practised test manipulation which, although legal,
has allowed real-world nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions to surge
to more than seven times their European limits.
A renewed push to close EU test loopholes promises to add
billions of euros to diesel engine costs already at the limit of
mass-market viability, hitting small-car brands hardest while
shifting demand to hybrids, where the Europeans are several
years behind Japanese competitors.
"This VW tidal wave will accelerate the shift," said a
senior executive at a French supplier of diesel emissions
technology. "Some carmakers aren't ready for this."
In the near term, VW will continue to suffer the worst
repercussions of its test-rigging, exposed by U.S. authorities
on Sept. 18. The carmaker may raise new capital, a company
source told Reuters on Thursday, if the costs of recalling
millions of vehicles, fines and lawsuits far exceed the 6.5
billion euros ($7.3 billion) it has set aside.
But when the diesel soot eventually settles, smaller victims
may turn out to be more critically injured.
The blackening of diesel, whose superior fuel-economy has
been crucial to meeting ever-tougher carbon emissions rules, may
force carmakers to spend billions fixing their NOx problem, and
billions more to bring forward rechargeable hybrids.
The average CO2 limit for European carmakers' fleets will
fall from 130 grammes per kilometre to 95 grammes in 2021 -- a
goal carmakers say cannot be met if diesel sales fall
significantly.
The industry now faces a hefty bill just to "commercialize
technology that may have a limited long-term future", Morgan
Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said. "On top of this, they have the
burden of developing alternative powertrains at the same time."
Goldman Sachs believes a regulatory crackdown could add 300
euros per engine to diesel costs that are already some 1,300
euros above their petrol equivalents, as carmakers race to bring
real NOx emissions closer to their much lower test-bench scores.
That threatens the very existence of small diesel cars,
which currently account for about 60 percent of European sales
by PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault, and 40
percent of Fiat's. Premium and larger models -- a
bigger part of VW's sales -- can more easily absorb the extra
outlay and still turn a profit.
All four carmakers declined to comment on the longer-term
impact of the emissions scandal.
In a letter to EU policymakers this week, the industry's
main Brussels lobby group insisted that significant progress on
NOx was impossible before 2019.
Behind the scenes, however, divisions have emerged over
plans for tougher real-world tests, with Peugeot and Renault
aggrieved to be sharing public blame for German foot-dragging.
"There is now unanimous backing for the tests among
mid-market carmakers, but not with the Germans," a French
industry source said. "The sense of injustice is real."
Even before the scandal, new Euro 6 engine standards were
set to add as much as 600 euros per car in costs from which
customers see no obvious benefit, Renault-Nissan Chief Executive
Carlos Ghosn told Reuters in an interview last week.
"No consumer is willing to pay (the extra) 500-600 euros,"
he said.
The conundrum reflects the magnitude of diesel's rise since
1990, when it powered 14 percent of European cars. Helped by tax
breaks, it now claims more than half of the market.
But the fuel had already lost some ground after the World
Health Organisation declared it cancer-causing in 2013,
prompting London and Paris to announce restrictions. NOx and
particulates are blamed for many thousands of deaths each year.
"We expect research and development investments to increase
further as manufacturers face new and more stringent rules,"
said Emmanuel Bulle, a director at credit ratings agency Fitch.
Abrupt changes to engine programmes, which often take two
decades to pay off, may "lead to material investment
writedowns", he added in a note.
DEEPEST POCKETS
That is particularly sobering for Paris-based Peugeot, which
depends on Europe for 60 percent of its global sales.
Carlos Tavares, who took the helm after a brush with
bankruptcy last year, has said Peugeot must show it can survive
alone if only to strengthen its hand in likely consolidation.
Without a partner, Peugeot would struggle to meet sudden new
investment demands to upgrade its diesels and rush plug-ins to
market. Its current hybrids are large, costly and
diesel-powered, with rechargeable petrol-electrics not due
before 2019.
Like the 1973 oil price shock, which upended the global auto
market and gave fuel-efficient Japanese models a U.S. foothold,
the diesel scandal may benefit Toyota and Honda
, world leaders in affordable plug-in hybrids.
Soon after Ghosn's 1999 arrival from parent Renault, Nissan
shelved its hybrid plans to focus on battery-only cars
-- so far a mass-market flop -- and is now the only major
Japanese carmaker without its own rechargeable hybrids. A
revived programme will launch plug-ins around 2018.
"Renault may have made a strategic error in betting entirely
on electric vehicles over hybrids and its exposure to diesel is
the highest of any global manufacturer," Exane BNP Paribas
analyst Stuart Pearson said.
"Longer term, on the other side of this mess, VW has the
stronger price point and margins to pay for plug-ins," said
Pearson, who expects European hybrid sales to pick up swiftly
from their current 2.2 share of the market and overtake a
declining diesel in the next decade.
The diesel fallout also challenges Fiat Chrysler, which has
no plans for mass-market hybrids. CEO Sergio Marchionne
regularly jokes about selling battery-powered Fiat 500s at a
loss to satisfy California regulators. reut.rs/1nvo08n
Along with Renault and GM's Opel, Fiat relies heavily
on Lean NOx Trap (LNT) technology whose real-world emissions are
a larger multiple of legal limits, and harder to fix, than the
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhausts prevalent in
Peugeots. VW models are more evenly split between the two.
While financial claims against the disgraced German giant
will complicate immediate investment decisions, its Audi premium
division and sheer overall scale bring advantages in the
scramble for electrification.
The group, which is about to launch a third rechargeable
hybrid for its core VW brand, will spend 11.9 billion euros on
development this year, according to Exane, or 65 percent more
than Fiat, Renault and Peugeot combined.
That is enough to persuade small VW shareholder Achim
Hellmann, a self-employed marketing advisor from Hamburg, to
take the long view on a stock down 43 percent since the scandal
broke.
"The scandal is terrible for the brand but I believe in
their stance on future technologies," said Hellmann, 54. "VW
spends more on R&D than any other firm in Europe. Why should I
sell?"
($1 = 0.8853 euros)
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer, Agnieszka Flak and Joe White; Editing by Mark Potter)