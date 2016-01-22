FRANKFURT Jan 22 Many of Volkswagen's
managers and staff dealing with emissions problems
in the engine-development department knew about "defeat devices"
being developed, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said
on Friday, citing results from VW's internal investigation.
A whistleblower, who was himself involved in the deception,
alerted a senior manager outside the department who did not
react, said the newspaper, which researched the matter together
with regional broadcasters NDR and WDR.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on what he called
"speculation", saying the investigation was continuing.
