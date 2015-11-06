BRUSSELS Nov 6 A group of investors has written
to EU policymakers calling for tougher rules to control testing
of car emissions as the best means of preserving shareholder
value.
The European Union last week agreed a compromise on new
testing rules that allows vehicles to carry on emitting more
than twice official pollution limits, despite the outcry caused
by the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
In an open letter to EU policymakers, the Institutional
Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) said it needed
reassurance testing was reliable in order to allocate capital to
"those entities that are best placed to deliver enduring value
to shareholders".
The IIGCC represents 118 European investors, with a combined
12 trillion euros ($13 trillion) of assets under management,
including holdings in the auto sector.
"With respect to the efficacy of the emissions tests, this
is vital for investors as they assess how prepared car
manufacturers are for emissions limits that are likely to become
more stringent in the future," said the letter, signed by
Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the IIGCC.
The letter to policymakers including the European Commission
and leaders of the 28 EU nations said IIGCC members based
investment decisions on official data on regulatory risks and
its members had lost significant value as a result of
Volkswagen's conduct.
As well as demanding more rigorous testing, it called on
policymakers to either require national vehicle approval
authorities to carry out random on-the-road testing to check for
conformity with EU standards, or establish an independent
EU-wide authority.
Volkswagen has lost almost a third of its stock market value
since U.S. authorities in September exposed its use of "defeat
devices" to cheat tests on emissions of nitrogen oxide.
($1 = 0.9190 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Holmes)