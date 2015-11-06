(Rewrites first paragraph, adds details of investor group
members, background)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS Nov 6 Rules on the testing of car
emissions should be toughened up to prevent a repeat of the
Volkswagen scandal and the destruction of
shareholder value which resulted, a group of leading investors
has urged European Union policymakers.
In an open letter, the Institutional Investors Group on
Climate Change (IIGCC) said it needed reassurance testing was
reliable in order to allocate capital to "those entities that
are best placed to deliver enduring value to shareholders".
The IIGCC represents 118 European investors with a combined
12 trillion euros ($13 trillion) of assets under management,
including holdings in the auto sector.
They include BlackRock, Deutsche Asset & Wealth
Management (part of Deutsche Bank ), Henderson Global
Investors, Nordea, Janus Capital and UBS
, all shareholders in Volkswagen, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"With respect to the efficacy of the emissions tests, this
is vital for investors as they assess how prepared car
manufacturers are for emissions limits that are likely to become
more stringent in the future," said the letter, signed by
Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the IIGCC.
Volkswagen shares languish some 40 percent below their level
before U.S. authorities in September exposed its use of devices
to cheat tests of health-harming nitrogen oxide emissions, a
decline equating to a loss of billions of euros of shareholder
value.
The carmaker said earlier this week it had also understated
the fuel consumption of about 800,000 vehicles and the European
Commission has now written to all 28 EU member countries urging
them to widen their investigations into potential breaches of
emission tests.
The investors' letter to policymakers including the European
Commission and leaders of the 28 EU nations said IIGCC members
based investment decisions on official data on regulatory risks
and noted its members had lost significantly as a result of
Volkswagen's conduct.
As well as demanding more rigorous testing, it called on
policymakers to either require national vehicle approval
authorities to carry out random on-the-road testing to check for
conformity with EU standards, or establish an independent
EU-wide authority.
($1 = 0.9190 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Additional reporting by Philip
Blenkinsop; Editing by David Holmes)