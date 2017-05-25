MILAN May 25 A court in Venice will hear a
class action suit filed in Italy for damages against German
carmaker Volkswagen over the dieselgate emissions
fraud, an Italian consumer group said on Thursday.
Consumer group Altroconsumo said in a statement the suit it
had filed on behalf of consumers had been accepted by the court
for all Volkswagen brands including Audi, Skoda and Seat.
In June last year, a Venice appeals court had accepted
another class action suit from Altroconsumo over allegations the
German carmaker had understated the fuel consumption of its Golf
model.
That suit was filed in September 2014 before the dieselgate
scandal broke.
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 some of its vehicles had been
fitted with defeat devices allowing them to get round emissions
laws during testing. The company is already facing a number of
lawsuits and investigations in relation to the emissions
scandal.
VW was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)