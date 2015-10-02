ROME Oct 2 Italy's anti-trust body has opened a probe into possible commercial wrongdoing by Volkswagen AG after the German carmaker admitted that it had rigged emissions tests on its diesel vehicles.

"Consumers might have erroneously made their purchase decisions based on the emissions claims made by Volkswagen," the anti-trust watchdog said in a statement on Friday. It did not say how long it expected its investigation to last.

Volkswagen has said some 650,000 cars sold in Italy carried the software that was designed to cheat diesel emissions checks.

(Writing by Crispian Balmer)