A silhouette of a person is pictured ahead of a Volkswagen statement at their headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VW) on Friday said it could not release preliminary findings from a probe examining what role senior executives played in an emissions test cheating scandal.

The investigation, which is being conducted by lawfirm Jones Day, is at an advanced stage and is due to be completed in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

VW said it expected to release the findings from the probe once a final deal has been reached with the United States Department of Justice.

On Thursday Volkswagen said it agreed on a framework deal with the Justice Department, the state of California, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Trade Commission as well as lawyers for car owners who filed class action civil lawsuits.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)