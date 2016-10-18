Oct 18 A federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday said he is "strongly inclined" to approve a record-setting $10.033 billion proposed buyback and compensation offer from Volkswagen AG for 475,000 owners of polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles and said he will issue a final decision by Oct. 25.

Owners, lawyers and others appeared before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer during a hearing raising arguments about why they think Volkswagen is failing to offer enough money for buybacks or refunding for other out-of-pocket costs like extended warranties, maintenance and government licensing fees. VW has agreed to spend up to $16.7 billion to address U.S. "Dieselgate" costs.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)