BERLIN, April 6 The German Federal Motor
Transport Authority (KBA) has completed its tests on
diesel-engine vehicles and concluded that only Volkswagen
has used so-called defeat devices to cheat emissions
tests, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
VW, Europe's biggest automaker, is facing investigations and
lawsuits around the world after it acknowledged in September it
had rigged exhaust emission tests for up to 11 million vehicles
worldwide.
Other cars showed irregularities during on-road testing of
emissions levels, but these were within legal limits, the paper
cited sources as saying.
The paper said the full report by the KBA, part of the
German transport ministry, would be released in late April.
"The final results will be published after the end of the
investigation," the paper cited a spokesman for the transport
ministry as saying.
The transport ministry was not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)