March 22 The U.S. state of Kentucky filed suit
against Volkswagen AG and its luxury units Tuesday over the
German automaker's excess diesel emissions scandal.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said VW willfully
violated Kentucky's Consumer Protection Act by fraudulently
promoting diesels.
"Volkswagen must be held accountable for its false and
misleading promotion and sales of its vehicles in the
Commonwealth," Beshear said in a statement.
Beshear's suit filed in Franklin Circuit Court also names
VW's Porsche and Audi units and seeks civil penalties for
violations of the state's Consumer Protection Act and an
injunction barring similar future practices by the company.
VW did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment
on Kentucky's suit. The automaker has admitted installing diesel
emissions software to allow 580,000 U.S. diesel vehicles sold
since 2009 to emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.
It faces a continuing U.S. ban on selling 2016 diesel models.
Kentucky is at least the fifth U.S. state to sue VW, along
with New Jersey, Texas, New Mexico and West Virginia. Harris
County, Texas, is also suing Volkswagen.
On Jan. 4, the U.S. Justice Department filed its own lawsuit
accusing VW of violating clean air laws and seeking up to $46
billion.
VW faces a Thursday deadline to disclose to U.S. District
Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco the status of talks over a
settlement plan with the Justice Department; California, which
issued a separate ban; and the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency. A potential settlement could include buybacks and an
agreement to repair at least some of the vehicles.
VW faces more than 500 civil lawsuits that have been
consolidated before Breyer, who has retained a former FBI
director as a settlement adviser.
The automaker also faces investigations by 48 U.S. state
attorneys.
The U.S. Justice Department and German prosecutors are also
investigating the automaker, which has said up to 11 million
vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)