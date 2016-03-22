(Updates with VW reaction)
By David Shepardson
March 22 Kentucky sued Volkswagen AG and its
luxury units on Tuesday claiming the German automaker's diesel
emissions cheating scheme violated the state's Consumer
Protection Act.
"Volkswagen must be held accountable for its false and
misleading promotion and sales of its vehicles in the
Commonwealth," Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a
statement.
The automaker has admitted installing diesel emissions
software to allow 580,000 U.S. diesel vehicles sold since 2009
to emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions. It faces a
continuing U.S. ban on selling 2016 diesel models.
Beshear's suit filed in Franklin Circuit Court also names
VW's Porsche and Audi units and seeks civil penalties for
violations of the state's Consumer Protection Act and an
injunction barring similar future practices by the company.
Kentucky is at least the fifth U.S. state to sue VW, along
with New Jersey, Texas, New Mexico and West Virginia. Harris
County, Texas, is also suing Volkswagen.
On Jan. 4, the U.S. Justice Department filed its own lawsuit
accusing VW of violating clean air laws and seeking up to $46
billion.
VW faces a Thursday deadline to disclose to U.S. District
Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco the status of talks over a
settlement plan with the Justice Department; California, which
issued a separate ban; and the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency. A potential settlement could include buybacks and an
agreement to repair at least some of the vehicles.
Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan declined to comment
on the suit. "Volkswagen's top priority is to identify a
solution for the affected diesel vehicles. We continue to
cooperate fully with EPA and (California Air Resources Board) to
achieve this goal," Ginivan said.
VW faces more than 500 civil lawsuits that have been
consolidated before Breyer, who has retained a former FBI
director as a settlement adviser.
The automaker also faces investigations by 48 U.S. state
attorneys.
The U.S. Justice Department and German prosecutors are also
investigating the automaker, which has said up to 11 million
vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio and
Andrew Hay)