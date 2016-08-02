FRANKFURT Aug 2 Volkswagen said on
Tuesday it had submitted a motion to dismiss a multi-district
litigation case filed with the United States District Court for
the Northern District of California.
Volkswagen wants to dismiss the Consolidated Securities
Class Action Complaint, filed by the Arkansas State Highway
Employees' Retirement System, VW said.
The case fails to prove that former Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn and current VW brand chief Herbert Diess were
directly involved in the preparation of "allegedly misleading
statements", VW said.
Volkswagen has been accused of deception for failing to
inform investors in a timely manner about cheating emissions
tests in the United States by using software.
