AMSTERDAM Feb 16 A Dutch foundation trying to
recover damages for Volkswagen investors said on
Tuesday it had already won the support of dozens of
shareholders, including several institutions, since it was
launched this week.
The Volkswagen Investor Settlement Foundation, which wants
to apply a Dutch law on global collective settlement to seek a
deal with Volkswagen, declined to name the investors or say how
much of Volkswagen's share capital they represented.
If it succeeds in reaching an accord with the automaker, it
would then ask the Amsterdam court of appeal to declare the
agreement applicable to all investors worldwide.
Volkswagen's shares have plunged since it admitted in
September to misleading U.S. regulators about emissions with the
help of on-board engine control software, wiping billion of
euros (dollars) off its market value.
The Dutch foundation aims to "provide shareholders fair
compensation for their losses," spokesman Anatoli van der Krans
said. Volkswagen did not respond to calls seeking comment.
Dozens of large shareholders are preparing lawsuits against
the carmaker in German and U.S. courts, but the
Dutch foundation says established case law makes the Netherlands
a logical place to settle a claim.
The foundation called on institutional shareholders to join
the initiative, which is being carried out with New York law
firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP.
Volkswagen faces billions of dollars in claims from owners
of vehicles with excess emissions in the U.S. Additionally, the
U.S. Justice Department sued the carmaker last month under the
country's Clean Air Act, seeking up to $46 billion.
Volkswagen has named its own adviser, lawyer Ken Feinberg,
to create a Volkswagen diesel owner claims programme.
