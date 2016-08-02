(Recasts first paragraph, adds additional motions filed by

By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT Aug 2 Volkswagen AG and
its former chief executive have asked a U.S. federal judge in
California to dismiss lawsuits filed by American investors
accusing the German automaker of deception involving its
cheating on diesel emissions tests.
VW late on Monday filed court papers asking U.S. District
Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco to throw out a class
action securities complaint led by the Arkansas State Highway
Employees' Retirement System and the Miami police pension fund,
saying the matter should not be heard in a U.S. court.
Lawyers for former CEO Martin Winterkorn, who resigned after
the company admitted the cheating last year, and current VW
brand chief Herbert Diess filed separate motions also asking the
judge to dismiss the litigation.
"Volkswagen believes that the consolidated securities class
action complaint is without merit. The plaintiffs do not satisfy
the basic elements of a U.S. securities claim and, in any event,
this action challenging Volkswagen's investor disclosures,
issued in Germany, does not belong in a U.S. court," Volkswagen
spokesman Pietro Zollino said.
Breyer is set to hold a hearing on the motions on Dec. 16.
VW last September admitted using sophisticated secret
software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests, with
millions of vehicles worldwide affected. The "Dieselgate"
scandal has harmed VW's business and reputation and cost the
world's No. 2 automaker billions of dollars.
The U.S. investor lawsuits accuse Volkswagen of deception
for failing to inform investors in a timely manner about
cheating emissions tests in the United States by installing
improper software that deactivated pollution controls. They
contend the deception led to steep investment losses.
Winterkorn's lawyers said any claims should be heard in
Germany and that he had nothing to do with statements about
diesel vehicles made by VW's U.S. unit.
Winterkorn said in a declaration to the court that he has
not been to the United States since the diesel emissions scandal
became public last September, and last visited in July 2015 for
previously undisclosed test drives in Florida.
VW has said that more than 450 plaintiffs, including more
than 90 U.S. institutional investors, also have filed more than
130 lawsuits against VW in Germany, alleging untimely
disclosures of the cheating and seeking billions of euros in
damages.
German government authorities have ongoing investigations
into whether VW violated disclosure obligations.
"Germany has a demonstrable interest in holding VW AG, a
German corporation, accountable, if it is found to have violated
Germany's stringent public disclosure and anti-market
manipulation regulations," VW said in its U.S. court filing.
VW has agreed to spend up to $15.3 billion to offer to buy
back 475,000 polluting U.S. diesel vehicles, offset excess
emission, promote electric vehicles and resolve 44 state
lawsuits.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and David Shepardson
in Michigan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Will Dunham)