SAN FRANCISCO Oct 6 Volkswagen apologized for its emissions scandal in a letter to U.S. customers obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, but the German carmaker said a remedy would take time.

"I am writing you today to offer a personal and profound apology. Volkswagen has violated your trust," read the letter written by the head of the German company's U.S. arm, Michael Horn, and dated Sept. 29.

Horn said the company was working hard on remedies to bring cars into emissions compliance as soon as possible but "getting this right will take some time." (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)