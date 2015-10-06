SAN FRANCISCO Oct 6 Volkswagen
apologized for its emissions scandal in a letter to U.S.
customers obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, but the German
carmaker said a remedy would take time.
"I am writing you today to offer a personal and profound
apology. Volkswagen has violated your trust," read the letter
written by the head of the German company's U.S. arm, Michael
Horn, and dated Sept. 29.
Horn said the company was working hard on remedies to bring
cars into emissions compliance as soon as possible but "getting
this right will take some time."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)