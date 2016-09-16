FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The German state of Hesse will sue Volkswagen for damages caused by its emissions-test cheating scandal, its Finance Minister said on Friday.

Shares in VW plunged in the wake of the revelation by U.S. regulators last September that Europe's largest automaker had cheated on emissions tests, hitting the state coffers and pension funds of German states.

Hesse's Finance Minister Thomas Schaefer said in a statement the drop in Volkswagen's share prices caused the state about 3.9 million euros ($4.4 million) in damages.

