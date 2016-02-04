* Lobbying ended with narrow margin victory
* European Commission has proposed further reforms
* European Commission demanding answers from Volkswagen
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 4 Intense lobbying by Europe's car
manufacturers helped to save a compromise that will let them
exceed EU pollution targets for now, but the narrowness of their
victory in the European parliament shows that politicians are
running out of patience.
Green and Liberal lawmakers said the compromise, which would
allow diesel cars to exceed permitted levels of deadly
pollutants by 50 percent, had prioritised saving jobs above
saving lives.
They came close to securing a rare veto in the European
parliament of a policy that had the backing of the EU's member
state governments and, more grudgingly, the executive European
Commission.
In the end, the veto failed by 323 votes against to 317 for,
plus 61 abstentions. Most centre-left and centre-left lawmakers
finally accepted the argument of car makers that the deal was
needed to give the industry time to meet its targets.
But the close vote was a sign of how tough a fight the
automobile manufacturers have on their hands to save the diesel
industry, after Volkswagen was caught manipulating its emissions
test results last year.
"FEAR STATEMENT"
Europe is the only region in the world where most new cars
are diesels, a technology that uses less fuel and produces less
climate change-causing carbon than gasoline, but produces larger
quantities of nitrogen oxides that are hazardous to health.
The revelation last year that the continent's biggest
carmaker Volkswagen was cheating on tests to show lower
emissions than on road conditions has put the technology's
future in doubt.
The European Parliament in Strasbourg narrowly endorsed a
compromise deal, agreed by EU member states in October, to curb
car emissions while still allowing vehicles to exceed official
pollution limits.
That overturned an earlier rejection from the European
Parliament at committee level in December, which had unleashed a
flurry of lobbying from industry on the one hand and
environmentalists and Green politicians on the other.
In the end, the car industry got what it wanted. Car makers
will be allowed a 50 percent overshoot of the official ceiling
for nitrogen oxide of 80 milligrams/kilometre for new cars. That
compares with pollutant levels of up to seven times legal limits
among cars now on the roads.
The European Commission said it had accepted the higher
ceiling agreed by member states as a pragmatic solution, but its
patience with Volkswagen is thin after its demands for
information on discrepancies concerning the emissions its
vehicles emit have so far gone unanswered.
While it waits for replies to a series of letters, it has
proposed deeper reforms that would let Brussels oversee how
governments approve new models of vehicles and take
responsibility for ensuring they meet standards.
The reforms will have to be thrashed out between member
states and the European Parliament, which has begun a year-long
investigation into why EU regulators failed to prevent
Volkswagen's cheating discovered in the United States.
Claude Turmes, a veteran Green member of the European
Parliament from Luxembourg and one of those investigating what
went wrong, predicts the inquiry will unearth evidence to defeat
industry lobbyists.
"They (politicians) will not be able to explain to their
voters that they are in the pockets of the car industry," he
said. Lobbying had so far been focused on politicians with car
production sites in their constituencies, Turmes said.
"The tactic of industry is to say that if the diesel market
shrinks in Europe, the only large diesel market in the world,
some EU car companies would go bust," he said. "This is a fear
statement."
JOBS VS LIVES
According to European Commission data, the car sector
provides 12 million jobs and 4 percent of EU gross domestic
product. The EU is balancing that against the impact of
pollutants, including toxic nitrogen oxides associated with
diesel cars. Poor air quality leads to more than 400,000
premature deaths per year in Europe from respiratory and other
diseases.
A day before Wednesday's vote, mayors of eight cities,
including Copenhagen, Milan and Paris, wrote to members of the
European Parliament telling them to veto a compromise they said
would make their commitment to improve air quality meaningless.
While the Greens were unbending, saying the compromise was
so weak it had to be replaced even if that took time, a majority
of lawmakers were persuaded that it was better than no deal.
Germany's Peter Liese, from the main centre-right European
People's Party (EPP), said the delay required to reach a better
proposal would mean more pollution, not less: "This would not
have been a step forward for the environment," he said.
Another member of the EPP, Giovanni La Via said it was
important to provide certainty for the industry, so that car
makers could get on with the job of working out how to meet
tougher targets later on.
"This way we will have a clear legislative framework. We
will be able to use that as a basis for industry to get down to
work right away and plan investment with a clear timetable in
order to reduce emissions in cars that will be placed on the
market," he said.
La Via chairs the Environment Committee, whose rejection of
the compromise and calls for a tougher proposal in December
unleashed heavy lobbying.
Initially, the plan was to follow the committee vote with a
plenary vote in January, which might have yielded a veto of the
compromise. In the end, the vote was delayed until Wednesday.
Just before the delay was announced, Dieter Zetsche, the
boss of luxury auto maker Mercedes Benz and President of the
European car lobby, the European Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (ACEA), met the centrist and right-wing politicians
who dominate the European Parliament.
The ACEA said Zetsche had been invited to meet politicians
to discuss "current industry challenges and priorities".
German Social Democrat Matthias Groote, who steered the
environment committee debate and posted a picture of himself
with a smiling Zetsche on his Twitter feed, said the delay was
to negotiate an improved compromise. The compromise did not
change and Groote was among the 317 who voted to scrap it.
Beyond the heavily-lobbied parliament, environmental lawyers
say they have begun court action against nations breaking
pollution limits chiefly because of car pollution.
"The car industry has been very successful in resisting
successful legislation," Alan Andrews, a lawyer at
non-governmental organisation Client Earth, said. "But they are
playing a dangerous game. The alternative left to cities will be
to ban diesel cars."
Volkswagen declined to comment. The ACEA said the latest
models are cleaner than older ones, and politicians could help
meet safe air targets with measures that encourage drivers to
upgrade to newer cars.
