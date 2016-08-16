BERLIN Aug 16 The German state of Lower Saxony, carmaker Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder, said on Tuesday it has no grounds to seek damages from the carmaker for share price losses incurred over Volkswagen's (VW) diesel emissions scandal.

Earlier this month, the state of Bavaria said it would seek as much as 700,000 euros ($790,650.00) in damages from VW because of losses at its state pension fund that it said were inflicted by the plunge in VW shares after the test-cheating scandal became public in September 2015.

"As a long-term oriented anchor shareholder at VW, the state of Lower Saxony is in a different situation than investors that have purchased or sold shares in the relevant period," the state government said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)