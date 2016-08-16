BRIEF-SSM holding Q1 oper profit SEK 21.2 million
* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED TO SEK 136.4 MILLION (SEK 72.9 MILLION YEAR AGO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN Aug 16 The German state of Lower Saxony, carmaker Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder, said on Tuesday it has no grounds to seek damages from the carmaker for share price losses incurred over Volkswagen's (VW) diesel emissions scandal.
Earlier this month, the state of Bavaria said it would seek as much as 700,000 euros ($790,650.00) in damages from VW because of losses at its state pension fund that it said were inflicted by the plunge in VW shares after the test-cheating scandal became public in September 2015.
"As a long-term oriented anchor shareholder at VW, the state of Lower Saxony is in a different situation than investors that have purchased or sold shares in the relevant period," the state government said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED TO SEK 136.4 MILLION (SEK 72.9 MILLION YEAR AGO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD AGREED TO ISSUE UNDER ITS EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAM AND FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, UNSUBORDINATED ORDINARY BONDS FOR 600 MILLION EUROS