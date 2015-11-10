BERLIN Nov 10 Volkswagen is the
only carmaker whose diesel engines have been found so far by a
U.S. regulator to be using illicit emissions-control software,
German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported.
"Up until now we have found no fraudulent defeat device in
vehicles of other brands," the magazine quoted Mary Nichols,
chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), as saying in
an interview published on Tuesday.
The CARB has been testing diesel models of brands other than
VW since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in
September that the German group used software for diesel VW and
Audi cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions.
"Our tests of diesel vehicles will continue," Nichols said.
Separately, Nichols said the CARB would also look into VW's
Nov. 3 admission of manipulating carbon dioxide emissions,
though added the carmaker's latest malfeasance would probably
not spark a new testing cycle.
