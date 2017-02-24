WOLFSBURG, Germany Feb 24 Volkswagen's supervisory board did not discuss VW brand manager Herbert Diess or Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler at its meeting on Friday, the German carmaker's CEO said on Friday.

"That was no subject at all today. Both colleagues are doing excellent work," Matthias Mueller told journalists after the German carmaker published annual financial results.

VW labour bosses earlier this month had accused Diess of breaking promises made under a turnaround plan agreed in November and halted cooperation with brand management on issues including overtime work, cost savings and apprenticeships.

