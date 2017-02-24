BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 184.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.50 billion rupees
WOLFSBURG, Germany Feb 24 Volkswagen's supervisory board did not discuss VW brand manager Herbert Diess or Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler at its meeting on Friday, the German carmaker's CEO said on Friday.
"That was no subject at all today. Both colleagues are doing excellent work," Matthias Mueller told journalists after the German carmaker published annual financial results.
VW labour bosses earlier this month had accused Diess of breaking promises made under a turnaround plan agreed in November and halted cooperation with brand management on issues including overtime work, cost savings and apprenticeships.
Stadler was meanwhile criticised for his handling of the group's emissions scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qyoBx0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)