HAMBURG Feb 24 Volkswagen's embattled VW brand chief Herbert Diess still has the backing of the clan that controls the carmaker, despite his recurring clashes with labour leaders over cost-cutting plans, sources said.
Volkswagen's (VW) labour bosses earlier this month had accused Diess of breaking promises made under a turnaround plan agreed in November and halted cooperation with brand management on issues including overtime work, cost savings and apprenticeships.
But the Porsche and Piech families, which control a majority of VW common stock through the family-owned holding company Porsche SE, stand behind the 58-year-old engineer despite the quarrelling, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
VW declined comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
