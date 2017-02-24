HAMBURG Feb 24 Volkswagen's embattled VW brand chief Herbert Diess still has the backing of the clan that controls the carmaker, despite his recurring clashes with labour leaders over cost-cutting plans, sources said.

Volkswagen's (VW) labour bosses earlier this month had accused Diess of breaking promises made under a turnaround plan agreed in November and halted cooperation with brand management on issues including overtime work, cost savings and apprenticeships.

But the Porsche and Piech families, which control a majority of VW common stock through the family-owned holding company Porsche SE, stand behind the 58-year-old engineer despite the quarrelling, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

