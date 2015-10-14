(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)
HAMBURG Oct 14 Volkswagen's
designated North America chief Winfried Vahland will leave the
VW group in the wake of a diesel emissions scandal, a person
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Vahland is leaving due to differences of opinion over VW's
U.S. strategy, the person said, confirming an earlier report by
German automobile weekly Auto Bild.
Volkswagen had said Vahland, currently head of its Skoda
unit, would join VW's brand management as part of a reshuffle
following the scandal that unseated Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn.
Sources had told Reuters that Vahland, who had also been
considered a potential candidate to succeed Winterkorn, was the
favourite to get a new management board position to oversee the
group's struggling U.S. operations.
Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)