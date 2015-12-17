FRANKFURT Dec 17 Volkswagen said on
Thursday engineer Ulrich Eichhorn would return to the company to
become its research and development chief under a reshuffle of
senior managers.
VW announced in early December that the group's former head
of R&D, Ulrich Hackenberg, had left the company more than two
months after he was suspended during the firm's diesel emissions
scandal.
Eichhorn, 54, joined the company from Ford and led
research at the group from 2000 to 2003 before he took over
responsibility for technical development at the luxury Bentley
unit. He left the group in 2012 to take up a senior position at
the German automobile industry association.
VW said in a statement that the number of top managers
reporting to the CEO would almost be halved. Wolfram Thomas, who
has been with the group for 35 years, takes over as production
chief.
