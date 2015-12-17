(Corrects name in final paragraph)
FRANKFURT Dec 17 Volkswagen's chief
executive Matthias Mueller named his new management team on
Thursday, including the replacement for the group's research and
development chief who left earlier this month as a result of the
diesel emissions scandal.
Under the overhaul the number of top managers reporting to
the CEO almost halves.
"These structural changes speed up the decision-making
process, reduce complexity and increase efficiency," Mueller
said in a statement.
The new appointments are mostly internal, although Ulrich
Eichhorn returns to become R&D chief after three years at the
German automobile industry association.
Volkswagen has made clear it wants to free up Mueller to
concentrate on overall strategy, which involves drawing up new
business targets for the group up to 2025, and manage the shift
towards electrically-powered vehicles.
Mueller, the head of Porsche before he was asked to take
over as group CEO after Martin Winterkorn resigned following the
revelations that VW had cheated U.S. emissions tests, will also
have more time to deal with the ensuing crisis for the company,
which faces huge costs in the form of vehicle recalls, possible
regulatory penalties and litigation.
VW last week announced that procurement chief Francisco
Javier Garcia Sanz, one of the carmaker's most experienced
executives, has been appointed to handle the crisis.
The new managers reporting to Mueller will take on more
responsibility in areas such as R&D, sales, design, production
and product strategy.
Eichhorn, 54, joined the company from Ford and led
research at the group from 2000 to 2003. He then took over
responsibility for technical development at VW's luxury Bentley
unit before his spell at the industry association.
VW announced in early December the departure of the group's
former R&D chief, Ulrich Hackenberg, who had been with the
company for 30 years.
Hackenberg had been suspended two months earlier together
with two other executives closely associated with the
development of the VW diesel engine at the centre of the
scandal, codenamed EA 189.
Wolfram Thomas, who has been with the group for 35 years,
takes over as production chief while Fred Kappler, who joined VW
as a trainee in 1982, becomes responsible for sales.
Michael Mauer, design chief at Porsche, takes on the same
role at the entire group. A relative newcomer, the 53 year-old
joined Porsche from General Motors Europe in 2004.
Ralf-Gerhard Willner, currently head of vehicle concepts at
Audi, will oversee product strategy.
