TOKYO, Sept 29 Mazda Motor Corp, the
top seller of diesel cars in Japan, said on Tuesday its vehicles
do not feature defeat devices - software Volkswagen AG
said it used to skirt U.S. emissions tests - and
that they complied with regulations in all its markets.
The statement comes after Japan's transport ministry said on
Friday it had asked automakers selling diesel cars locally to
report on whether they complied with legal procedures.
Diesel cars account for less than 2 percent of passenger
vehicles on Japanese roads, with under 80,000 sold last year.
Mazda, however, has been alone among Japanese automakers in
aggressively marketing its diesel cars, with global sales making
up 13 percent of its total in the April-June quarter.
German rival Volkswagen does not sell diesel cars in Japan,
but the transport ministry said about 230 of its diesel cars
imported by individuals were on the road now.
Governments from Italy to India have ordered probes into
Volkswagen cars since U.S. regulators earlier this month said
the automaker used software to lower emissions in testing. In
normal conditions, emissions exceeded permitted limits.
