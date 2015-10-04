BERLIN Oct 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told a German radio station that the emissions scandal around
German carmaker Volkswagen was "drastic" but the
damage was not so great that Germany was no longer deemed a good
place to do business.
"I believe the reputation of the German economy and the
trust in the German economy has not been shaken by this to the
extent that we are no longer considered a good business
location," she told Deutschlandfunk, according to the text of an
interview due to be broadcast later on Sunday.
She said she hoped Volkswagen would quickly create
transparency and sort things out.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin. Editing by Jane Merriman)