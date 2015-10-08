BERLIN Oct 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday that Volkswagen must clarify
accusations against the carmaker quickly and openly, adding that
jobs in the motor industry had to be protected.
Speaking in the western city of Wuppertal, she insisted that
her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) would not allow the VW case
to discredit the entire auto industry.
Public prosecutors said they had searched premises at VW
headquarters in Wolfsburg and other places on Thursday. The
prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near Wolfsburg said the
target of searches had been documents and data storage with
regard to VW's manipulations of diesel emissions.
