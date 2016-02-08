BERLIN Feb 8 Volkswagen's former
head of group quality control Frank Tuch has left the carmaker
as chief executive Matthias Mueller overhauls senior management
positions following the emissions test-rigging scandal.
Volkswagen (VW) said on Monday that Tuch quit the company at
his own request "to take on new responsibilities elsewhere". He
will continue to serve in an advisory capacity, it added.
Tuch was appointed as head of group quality assurance in
2010 by former CEO Martin Winterkorn, who was ousted within a
week of the diesel emissions scandal breaking last September. He
will be replaced by VW group veteran Hans-Joachim Rothenspieler
next week, the company said.
Tuch, who held positions at Daimler and Porsche
before joining VW, had been suspended shortly after the
manipulations at VW became public, sources told Reuters in
October.
VW never commented on Tuch's status and Tuch himself did not
respond to repeated attempts by Reuters to contact him.
Rothenspieler, head of technical development at VW's
commercial vehicles division, has been with the group for about
30 years. He will be replaced by Harald Ludanek, development
chief at Swedish truck maker Scania, VW said.
"Volkswagen is becoming more streamlined and speeding up its
internal decision-making processes," the carmaker said, adding
that the number of top managers reporting directly to CEO
Mueller has almost been halved.
Rothenspieler will report to Mueller, as will VW's new
finance chief Frank Witter, new head of compliance Christine
Hohmann-Dennhardt and new human resources chief Karlheinz
Blessing.
Volkswagen on Friday postponed publication of its financial
results for 2015 and delayed its annual shareholders' meeting as
it struggles to put an exact price on the diesel emissions
scandal.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jan Harvey)