BERLIN Oct 6 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said in an interview with a German
newspaper that the company would launch a recall for cars
affected by its diesel emissions crisis in January and complete
the fix by the end of next year.
"If all goes according to plan, we can start the recall in
January. All the cars should be fixed by the end of 2016,"
Mueller told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). The
newspaper provided a copy of the interview prior to publication
on Wednesday.
Mueller told the FAZ that he believed only a few employees
were involved in the diesel emissions rigging that has hammered
the company's stock and done severe damage to its reputation,
refuting the notion that his detail-oriented predecessor Martin
Winterkorn must have known about it.
He said the VW would have to become smaller and less
centralised, adding that every model and brand would be
scrutinised for its contribution to the company and singling out
Bugatti.
But he said an "evolution" rather than a "revolution" was
needed to get VW back on track, predicting that the company
could "shine again" in two to three years.
"This crisis gives us an opportunity to overhaul
Volkswagen's structures," Mueller said. "We want to make the
company slimmer, more decentralised and give the brands more
responsibility.
Mueller rejected the suggestion that VW had informed
financial markets too late about the diesel problems despite
having told officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) weeks before it went public.
"Based on our understanding of the law, we informed in
time," he said.
(Writing by Noah Barkin)