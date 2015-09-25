WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 25 The new Chief Executive of Volkswagen said on Friday his priority is to win back trust that has been lost in the company after a scandal over its rigging of diesel emissions tests.

"Under my leadership, Volkswagen will do all it can to develop and implement the strictest compliance and governance standards in the whole industry," Matthias Mueller said in a statement.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Keith Weir)