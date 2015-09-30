OSLO, Sept 30 Some 147,000 Volkswagen cars in Norway could be refitted following the scandal over the German automaker's rigging of emissions tests, Volkswagen's importer in the Nordic country said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen's new chief executive said on Tuesday the company would tell customers in the coming days that they would need to have illegal software on diesel vehicles refitted. .

In Norway, 147,139 cars under the Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda brands are affected, importing firm Harald A. Moeller said in a statement. Customers would be contacted within a fortnight, it said.

The scandal over Volkswagen, the best-selling car brand in Norway, may lead to a rethink of a new Norwegian tax proposal rewarding low emission cars, a key government ally told Reuters on Tuesday.. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)