UPDATE 1-China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
OSLO, Sept 30 Some 147,000 Volkswagen cars in Norway could be refitted following the scandal over the German automaker's rigging of emissions tests, Volkswagen's importer in the Nordic country said on Wednesday.
Volkswagen's new chief executive said on Tuesday the company would tell customers in the coming days that they would need to have illegal software on diesel vehicles refitted. .
In Norway, 147,139 cars under the Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda brands are affected, importing firm Harald A. Moeller said in a statement. Customers would be contacted within a fortnight, it said.
The scandal over Volkswagen, the best-selling car brand in Norway, may lead to a rethink of a new Norwegian tax proposal rewarding low emission cars, a key government ally told Reuters on Tuesday.. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.