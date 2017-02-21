BERLIN Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.

"Above all we must implement the future pact swiftly and consistently," Diess said in an emailed statement published on Tuesday.

Separately, the head of VW's core autos division said more than 40 percent of 5.8 million brand vehicles affected by the diesel emissions scandal had been refitted with a software update.

The carmaker has a goal to complete refitting affected models in Germany by the autumn, Diess said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)