FRANKFURT Feb 8 Volkswagen said it
was weighing steps against ex-Chairman Ferdinand Piech after
media reports that Piech had accused supervisory board members
of inaction after learning of VW's diesel emissions cheating in
the United States.
"The supervisory board of Volkswagen AG emphatically
repudiates the assertions made by Ferdinand Piech as reported
recently in the media," VW's supervisory board said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"The board of management will carefully weigh the
possibility of measures and claims against Mr Piech," it said,
adding that VW would not comment on ongoing investigations as a
matter of principle.
Bild am Sonntag said Piech had raised the issue with
then-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and members of the
supervisory board steering committee in March 2015, six months
before the scandal became public, after getting a tip-off from
an Israeli security firm.
Winterkorn had assured him that everything was under
control, Bild am Sonntag and magazine Der Spiegel reported.
Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to having installed
software to cheat the tests, causing a collapse in its share
price, Winterkorn's resignation and tens of billions of euros in
fines and legal costs.
Piech had said the previous April he was "distancing
himself" from Winterkorn, without elaborating, sparking a
showdown that saw senior VW figures rallying around Winterkorn
and forcing family patriarch Piech to step down.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)