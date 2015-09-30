FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The Porsche-Piech family clan, which owns a majority of the voting rights in Volkswagen , strongly support finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch to become supervisory board chairman, a source close to the families said.

Earlier, a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt suggested there was opposition to Poetsch's appointment as chairman and that he may not get the post.

"The Porsche and Piech families stand firmly behind Hans Dieter Poetsch as chairman of the supervisory board," the source said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Noah Barkin)