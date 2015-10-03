BERLIN Oct 3 Hans Dieter Poetsch, the incoming
chairman of Volkswagen (VW), sees the scandal around
the rigging of emissions tests as a threat to the firm's
viability albeit a surmountable one, a newspaper quoted him as
saying.
At an internal company meeting this week at the VW
headquarters in Wolfsburg, Poetsch described the situation as an
"existence-threatening crisis for the company", Germany's Welt
am Sonntag reported in a release ahead of Sunday's publication.
Poetsch also said that he believed VW could overcome the
crisis, the newspaper said.
A VW spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Europe's largest carmaker has admitted cheating in diesel
emissions tests in the United States and Germany's transport
minister says it also manipulated them in Europe, where VW sells
about 40 percent of its vehicles.
VW has set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) to help
cover the cost of the scandal, but some analysts think the final
bill could be much higher.
Moody's, S&P and Fitch have all put negative outlooks on
their credit ratings, meaning they see a risk of downgrades.
Citing an unnamed insider, Welt am Sonntag said VW's planned
investment budget of 100 billion euros through to 2018 was under
review for cuts. VW declined to comment.
Sources close to the board told Reuters this week the
supervisory board was looking at ways to make savings to try to
avoid a downgrade in the company's credit ratings, which would
lead to higher borrowing costs.
They said, however, it was not talking about asset sales,
after calls from some analysts for the firm to sell its trucks
business or brands such as Bugatti, Ducati and Lamborghini.
VW has said it will refit up to 11 million diesel vehicles
that contain software capable of cheating emission tests. It
also faces potential fines from regulators and prosecutors,
lawsuits from consumers and investors, and a possible hit to
sales from the damage to its reputation.
A survey by German market research firm Puls showed 41
percent of consumers see the brand as damaged for the long term,
while 11 percent say they no longer want to buy a VW, the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung paper reported.
